Host Communities Demands Inclusion in Ogoni Oil Exploration Resumption

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The oil bearing communities in Ogoniland, Rivers State have demanded for inclusion in the resumption of oil exploration and exploitation in the area.

The group under the aegis of Ogoni Oil Bearing Communities made the demand yesterday, during their annual quarterly meeting, held in Tua Tua community, Tai Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking, President of the group, Donald Gberesuu, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for assuring them of better relationship and development in the area.

He said the plights of “marginalisation of the Ogoni Oil Bearing Communities in the scheme of things by certain greedy Ogonis and the Nigerian State, is quite unfortunate”, saying that the host communities are not subservient and shall not relegate their responsibilities to middle men and interrupters who are fronting greed and usurpation of common opportunities.

The group however demanded that “President Bola Tinubu to direct the Ministry of Environment and other agencies responsible for activities of HYPREP to involve the leadership of the Ogoni Oil Bearing Communities on all management committees of HYPREP and to accept recommendation of Ogonis representations on these committees as a way of improving participation of affected communities.

“That issues related to oil resumption on our lands shouldn’t be discussed without involvement and without consideration of our benefits. We shall continue to insist on eligible Ogoni indigenous Company(s) as the company to resume oil production in partnership with a firm that has required financial strength, capability and transparency.

“Our believe and acceptance of Ogoni oil and gas Company is to the extent of its indigenous, which provide trust for transparent and equitable share of resources across Ogoni communities.

“That no Ogoni man or woman should think that Ogonis cannot move without him or her neither should any act in contrary to divide Ogonis into crisis for personal interest”.

Gberesuu noted that those who visited the President recently, are all Ogonis with repute and cannot be undermined. He appealed for an indigenous firm to manage the exploration and exploitation process of the oil in the land.

He added “That the Supreme Council of Ogoni, under the coordination of Chief Samuel Nneh, should come together to deliver sound leadership to the Ogoni as usual with the need to review and consider the inclusion of all paramount rulers as members for adequate representation”.