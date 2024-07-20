  • Saturday, 20th July, 2024

After US Tour, Comedian AY Hints on New Movie Production 

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Tosin Clegg

Seasoned comedian and jack of different entertainment trades, Ayo Makun known as AY has just concluded his much-anticipated US tour. Tagged, African Allstars, the event featured a special guest appearance by one of Nollywood’s veterans –  Richard Mofe Damijo; Big Brother Winner, White Money; alongside a robust line of comic super stars such as Learnmore Jonasi, Funnybone, Mr. Patrick among other notable names. 

Maryland and Houston played host to the shows, where guests enjoyed a memorable experience.

AY delivered a top-notch performance, matched by an equally impressive lineup matching meeting up to his command performance. Packaged and promoted by Royale Entertainment, the African Allstars show was a huge success and an attestation of a well-executed project. 

In the euphoria of the just concluded show, AY took to his Instagram page recently to express his gratitude to everyone who supported and attended the event, emphasising how their presence and encouragement contributed to the show’s success. His heartfelt message resonated with fans, highlighting the strong bond between the performer and his audience. 

Hinting on what he has in works he said, “All I do is rise above the noise. We thank God for another US tour. It’s time to go and shoot the next movie.”

Over the years he has had an impressive filmography debuting with 30 days in Atlanta and following it up with impressive productions such as A Trip to Jamaica, 10 Days in Sun City, Christmas in Miami and the Merry Men series. These productions have shown us what he is undoubtedly capable of and also presents us with an opportunity of what to expect of his remarkable production capabilities. 

