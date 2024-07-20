A Six-Star Rating?

Dennis Fitzgerald

The scammers biting into profits and this time it is the restaurants who are being blackmailed with the possibility of poor ratings.

Who ever thought the review of a restaurant or any other business could be fraudulent? Of course, if they have a hundred star ratings in a day but only 20 seats then you can be sure they are fake.

The best solution is word of mouth from your friends not your keyboard or just go past the restaurant and see how busy it is midweek.

Scammers should be sent to the kitchen to handwash all of the dishes and then made to cut all of the onions.

Scammers are scum, it doesn’t ryhme but it’s true.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia