Ondo Announces Termination of BEDC Services in Selected LGs over Incessant Power Outages

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo state government has called on interested power distribution companies to take over distribution of power in the Southern Senatorial Districts of the state due to incessant power outages in the areas.

The government declared four local governments in the southern senatorial district of the state as unserved due to alleged failure of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to restore power to the areas for the last 14 years.



Special Adviser to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Energy, Alabi Johnson, stated this in statement made available to Journalists in Akure yesterday.

Specifically, Alabi explained that the step was part of efforts towards improving electricity infrastructure and supply to the area without further delay.

He said: “This initiative aligns with the declaration of Ondo South as an unserved area, underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing the region’s electricity



“For years Ondo South has had no grid electricity which has stifled development, economic activities and agitations of various kinds in the region due to this, the state government has been engaging with various stakeholders on the way forward.

“On May 4, 2023, the Ondo South Senatorial District was declared an unserved area in accordance with the Ondo State Power Sector Law (OSEPSL) 2020 PART II Section 7 (p).”



According to him, the declaration was based on the Disco’s non-compliance with established conditions for adequate electricity supply.

“It was identified that four Local Government Areas within Ondo South-Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje, and Ese-Odo be declared as unserved areas. This pronouncement is critical for guiding interventions and developing independent electricity distribution networks.



“After the completion of the Ode-Erinje Transmission Sub Station, it was expected that the situation would improve but it was found that the two out of the four local governments that should have benefited, immediately from this project are still lacking not because there is no power to feed the people but because the Distribution Company (Disco) is not ready to build the necessary infrastructure to distribute the power.

“By this extension, the Governor of Ondo state, Lucky Ayedatiwa has directed the Ondo State Power Company to wade into how to end the crisis of having to involve consumers in payment for damaged infrastructure, which is illegal by the Ondo State Electricity power sector law 2020(OSEPL).



“Consequently, the identified four local government areas within Ondo South-Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje, and Ese-Odo-areas that had previously been declared unserved will be opened to any investors to bid for distribution and subsequent licensing.

“The Ondo state government will henceforth not condone any act that is unlawful by any Disco operating within her territory. By this announcement, the Disco currently operating in these four local governments are to immediately report to the Ondo state electricity regulatory bureau for further instruction,” he said.