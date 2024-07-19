Okpebholo Attacked in Benin, One Dead as Edo Govt Warns Shaibu

*PDP taunts APC, says guber candidate empty, deceptive

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Monday Okpebholo, was yesterday reportedly attacked on his way from Benin Airport, by people alleged to be members of Edo State Security Network and state-sponsored thugs led by Francis Inegbeniki.

According to a terse statement by the legislative aide to Okpebholo on Media and Communication, Godswill Inegbe, there was one casualty while the candidate and others who sustained injuries, had checked into a hospital for proper care.

“During the unprovoked brutal attack, three mobile policemen attached to the security detail of Senator Okpebholo were injured with bullets wound, while one of the policemen has been declared dead.



“Senator Monday Okpebholo is at this moment admitted in an undisclosed hospital in Benin receiving medical attention, and other members of his entourage who were victims of the brutal attack are in various hospitals in Benin City.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government, has alleged willful destruction of state facilities by persons believed to be working in connivance with the former Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, in the guise of enforcing a judgement reinstating him in office.

Shaibu was alleged to have led thugs through the Airport Road axis of Benin City, attacking innocent citizens and unleashing mayhem on private citizens, who were going about their lawful businesses.



In a statement by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, the state government has warned Shaibu to desist from resort to violence in the pretence that he was enforcing a judgement.

“He is reminded that he is not above the law and is liable for the wanton destruction perpetrated by him and his co-travellers.

“Shaibu’s violent tendencies is well documented and he has been warned at different times by respected figures of society, including the revered Benin Monarch to shun violence.



“We want to reiterate that Shaibu will face the consequences of violence that he has resorted to in pursuit of his aim to return to the Edo State Government House even when he is aware that a stay of execution of the judgement has been filed.”

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said the latest revelation that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship election, Monday Okpebholo, allegedly presented falsified and conflicting birth records to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),further confirmed APC’s duplicitous agenda towards the people of Edo State.



In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP stated: “This reported presentation of falsified birth documents coming on the heels of earlier revelation of submission of forged INEC voter card by the APC governorship candidate only points to the reprehensible and deep-seated inclination of the APC to cheat.



“Such alleged criminal tendencies if allowed in governance will destroy ethical standards, entrench mediocrity, institutionalize fraud and deception as official policies of State to the detriment of the development and wellbeing of the people of Edo State.”