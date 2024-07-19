Group to Tinubu: Review Tax, Pension Policies

* Lauds president on LG autonomy, others

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A civil society group (CSO), Civil Society Organisation on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI), has called on President Bola Tinubu to review his government’s tax and pension policies.



CSCHEI’s Director-General, Kunle Yusuf, made the call yesterday at the inauguration of the group’s Advisory Committee in Abuja.

According to him, the group made the call based on the prevailing economic situation and poverty level in the country.

He said: “With the economic situation and poverty rate level at the moment, we hereby recommend that Mr. President should review the Presidential Committee on food security to reduce food scarcity in our land; review tax reform policy to a eliminate double taxation; review pension policy, House Mortgage Financing.”

Yusuf also called on the President to “direct the federal government agencies to create more relationships with donor agencies, development partners and international organisations for synergy and more cooperation.”



He also urged President Tinubu to create an avenue for cordial relationship between the Presidency and Civil Society Organisations, community-based organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations for public policy influencing purposes because they are agents of development and links to the masses.

Commenting on recent developments in the country, Yusuf said “the Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria applaud Mr. President for bold steps taken on local government autonomy, student loans, new Ministry of Livestock, administrative engagement between the Presidency and national labour unions on salary scales and aggressiveness in marketing the country to the global market.”



He also commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for being proactive in addressing the nation’s security challenges, especially in Delta and Kaduna states.

According to him: “It takes a visionary leader to project development during turbulence. The civil society in Nigeria are ready to collaborate with the military on public policy influence, advocacy on extremism, radicalization and cyber-security crimes.”