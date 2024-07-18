Video: Labour Leaders Arrive State House for Meeting with Tinubu on Minimum Wage

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Leaders of the organised labour including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates have arrived the State House, Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu over the contentious national minimum wage.

The labour leaders who arrived at about 2.15pm in a white 32-seater Coaster bus headed straight to the first floor office of the President where the meeting is expected to take place.

Today’s meeting, which is a follow-up to that of last Thursday, is expected to reach a compromise on what the new minimum wage will be.

While the federal government is ready to pay N62,000 as minimum wage, the labour centre is insisting on N250,000 as the least salary to be paid to the Nigerian worker in view of current economic situation in the country.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, are leading the Labour delegation to the meeting while those attending from the government’s side include the Ministers of Information, Health, Education and Labour (State).

Others are the Group CEO of NNPCL, the National Security Adviser, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Chief of Staff to the President.

Watch video

Details later…