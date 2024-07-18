  • Thursday, 18th July, 2024

Post-UTME: JAMB Excludes Inmates, Albinos, PWDs

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the categories of candidates to be excluded from the post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination popularly known as Post-UTME.

The Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed the set of candidates to be excluded as, “candidates from outside Nigeria who applied through UTME/DE modes are exempted from the Post-UTME screening test but can be screened after admission.

“Candidates with disabilities, including but not limited to those who are blind, deaf, mute, autistic, amputees, lame, paralyzed, have Down syndrome, Dyslexia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, albinism, cerebral palsy and disfigurements are exempt from the Post-UTME screening test.

“All institutions should clearly disclose this exemption in their advertisements for the Post-UTME screening test and strictly enforce this policy”.

Earlier, stakeholders pegged the minimum benchmark scores for admissions into universities at 140; polytechnics and colleges of education at 100 respectively.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.