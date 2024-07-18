Post-UTME: JAMB Excludes Inmates, Albinos, PWDs

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the categories of candidates to be excluded from the post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination popularly known as Post-UTME.

The Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed the set of candidates to be excluded as, “candidates from outside Nigeria who applied through UTME/DE modes are exempted from the Post-UTME screening test but can be screened after admission.

“Candidates with disabilities, including but not limited to those who are blind, deaf, mute, autistic, amputees, lame, paralyzed, have Down syndrome, Dyslexia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, albinism, cerebral palsy and disfigurements are exempt from the Post-UTME screening test.

“All institutions should clearly disclose this exemption in their advertisements for the Post-UTME screening test and strictly enforce this policy”.

Earlier, stakeholders pegged the minimum benchmark scores for admissions into universities at 140; polytechnics and colleges of education at 100 respectively.