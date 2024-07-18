Firm Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainability, Appoints COO

Omolabake Fasogbon

Foremost sustainability advocacy and consulting firm, CSR-in-Action Group has stepped up efforts towards enhancing sustainability and growth in organizations by making new key appointment.

The firm stated that its appointment of Mrs Bolaji Sanyaolu as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) comes with great task to further drive the objective of providing innovative solutions and ideas with regards to CSR and sustainability management.

According to the organization in a statement, Sanyaolu, a master’s degree graduate in Business Administration (Human Resources Management) from Lagos State University brings on board 32 years of extensive cognate experience and 18 years in corporate social responsibility (CSR), human resources, and communications.

Her profile boasts notable achievements in developing and implementing human-driven communication strategies, managing government relations, and spearheading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Commenting, Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Olowola stated that Sanyaolu’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards business transformation and enhanced client services.

“Her extensive experience and proven track record in ESG, CSR, HR, and communications will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. Bolaji’s leadership will not only bring efficiency but also foster symbiotic growth for all our stakeholders. With her passion for sustainability and excellence, we are confident that her leadership will significantly enhance our efforts in promoting sustainable practices and fostering a positive societal impact,” she asserted.