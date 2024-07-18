Breaking: Minister Bows to Pressure, Reverts University Admission Age to 16

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has reverted to status quo on the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions from 18 to 16 years.

This follows the protest from stakeholders at the on-going Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) policy meeting.

Stakeholders argued that 18 years as the minimum age was too high, and the decision comes at the wrong time, giving that candidates below 18 have already written the exams.

Stakeholders including Vice Chancellors and Rectors also kicked against the age enforcement, saying the decision will force students below 18 years to stay at home for two to three years more, since they were not informed earlier of their ineligibility.

Responding, Mamman said the points raised were valid and so the minimum age be reduced from 18 to 16.

However, he said this was just for the 2024 admissions and subsequently, 18 years will be the minimum age.

Furthermore, the minister revealed that the federal government was considering the adoption of 18 years as the entry age for admission into universities and other tertiary institutions of learning in the country.

