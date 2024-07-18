A review of MTLfashion World’s “Afroease” Collection

Tosin Clegg

Last week, at the highly anticipated El Amor Fashion Show, MTLfashion World unveiled their latest collection, Afroease—a harmonious blend of African heritage and modern tailoring. Known for their fluid use of Ankara fabrics and simplicity, the brand didn’t disappoint as they showcased an array of short, stylish dresses designed with comfort and multi-functionality in mind.

The Afroease collection exuded pride in culture and relevance to the modern world. Each piece was a bold statement, with vibrant Ankara prints that paid homage to African roots while embracing global trends. The dresses were tailored to perfection, striking the balance between casual ease and high fashion. Despite their simplicity, the designs were elegant, making the collection suitable for a variety of settings, whether it was a laid-back get-together or a classy evening event.

The choice of shorter lengths brought a youthful and playful energy to the runway, emphasizing comfort without sacrificing style. Flowing hemlines and lightweight fabrics allowed the models to move effortlessly, showcasing the practicality of each design. This collection is undoubtedly a win for the modern, fashion-conscious individual seeking to incorporate heritage into their everyday wardrobe.



While the Afroease collection shone in many aspects, a few areas felt underexplored. The colour palette, while undeniably vibrant and true to Ankara traditions, leaned heavily on familiar tones of gold, red, and green. A wider range of hues or experimental patterns could have added more variety to the lineup.

Additionally, the designs, though undeniably well-executed, played it somewhat safe. With the name Afroease promising an innovative blend of culture and comfort, there was an expectation for more daring cuts or unexpected elements that pushed boundaries. For future collections, exploring asymmetry, layering, or unique embellishments could elevate MTLfashion World’s offerings.

As the show wrapped up with thunderous applause, it became clear that MTLfashion World has carved out a unique space for itself, blending cultural pride with contemporary relevance. Afroease is not just a collection—it’s a movement, inviting wearers to embrace their roots with style and ease.