Winners Emerge at Nestle Healthier  Quiz Contest

Funmi Ogundare

Oke-Ona United Elega Abeokuta North, has emerged winner of the 2023/2024 Nestle for Healthier Kids (N4HK) quiz, aimed at motivating the pupils to learn more and foster healthy competition among them.

The programme was organised by Nestle Nigeria PLC.

The school scored 69 points to beat St. Peter Siun Obafemi Owode and China Nigeria Igbesa Ado-Odo Ota which scored 61 and 47 points to emerge second and third positions, respectively.

They got school bags gifts and certificates while their schools would get a basketball pitch and a set of jerseys, desktop computers and table-tennis board and kits.

Speaking at the grand finale of the fifth edition of the competition, held at Methodist Primary School II, Ago-Oko, Abeokuta, recently, the Chairman, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi acknowledged the dedication and hard work of learners, teachers, and other stakeholders saying, “your tireless efforts have made a remarkable impact on the educational landscape of Ogun State.”

He advised the learners to continue striving for excellence, to be curious, and to embrace the love of learning, while recognising Nestle’s unwavering commitment to education and their unrelenting support in creating a conducive learning environment for learners.

“Your potential is limitless, and I have no doubt that you will make a positive impact in your communities and the world at large,” the chairman stated.

Speaking with journalists, Lead Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Nestle Nigeria PLC, Victoria Uwadoka explained that the competition has been getting better every year and the outcomes had been encouraging.

She added that the organisation has decided to expand it to FCT Abuja and Lagos which joined this year

“We have done the baseline assessment and we will see if the programme is achieving its results. So far, it has been good and this is what has been encouraging us to keep going in spite of all the challenges.”

Uwadoka said the schools have shown innovations going far above what is required to ensure that their school come out tops, adding that the competition is limited to public schools .

“We are focused on public schools because we think that if we are able to reach the majority of children, we will be able to reach the majority of citizens. The public schools need a lot of help so that we can close the existing gap,” Uwadoka stated, adding that there 20 schools in Ogun State, 10 in FCT and five in Lagos, participated.

Asked on the screening process, she stated that the competition was a year long program when the pupils were made to go through in-class lessons, cooking demonstrations, sustainability training , field visits and demonstrations, as well as interactions with international Chefs Association.

“It’s a year-long programme which started with the training of the teachers and in-class sessions. Every week, there is monitoring and evaluation which culminates in the quiz competition.”

She expressed hope that the competition would continue to get better, ensure retention, teachers getting more knowledgeable and the Universal Basic Education Board taking over the programme and running it, as well as the curriculum inculcated in schools across the country.