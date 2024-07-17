SectorLead to Generate 3,000mw of Electricity in Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

An indigenous tech firm, SectorLead Ltd, has set out plans to boost the country’s electricity capacity by 3,000 megawatts (mw) through the conversion of waste to power.

The MD/CEO, Sector Lead Ltd, Mr. Adedayo Mustapha, disclosed this in Abuja after the inauguration of the firm’s board of directors.

He noted that the vision of the firm was to transform Nigeria into the first zero waste smart sustainable nation in Africa through its waste-to-energy project.

The firm said it intended to commence the groundbreaking feat with a pilot phase of 500 megawatts generation across five states — Benue, Oyo, Rivers, Plateau and the FCT.

Mustapha noted that the project has already started attracting international recognition with the Canadian High Commission and several international bodies expressing interest to partner.

The Chairman, SectorLead Board of Directors, Ambassador Malami Shehu Ma’aji, reiterated his commitment to drive the firm towards the general achievement of its mandate.

In his presentation, the consultant and member of the firm’s Technical Advisory Committee, Dr. Vincent Dogo, said two models — Anaerobic and Pyro-thermal — processes would be deployed to converting wastes to energy, adding that the firm would build steam turbines with the combined capacity of 500MW for the five states of Benue, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers and the FCT which can power up to 100,000 homes.