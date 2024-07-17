Osun Assembly Confirms  Wale Abbas as Amotekun Board Chairman, Omoyele as Corps Commander

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In a move to strengthen the state’s security apparatus, the Osun State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed the appointments of Wale Abbas and Dr. Adekunle Isaac Omoyele to key positions in the Osun State Security Network Agency, known as the Amotekun Corps.

The House of Assembly confirmed Abbas, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, as the new chairman of the Amotekun Governing Board. It also confirmed Omoyele as the Corps commander.

The confirmations came after the nominees were screened by the lawmakers yesterday.

The screening process allowed the Assembly to assess the qualifications and suitability of Abbas and Omoyele for their respective roles.

Speaking after the confirmation, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, congratulated the new appointees.

He urged them to leverage their wealth of experience to enhance security across the state.

The Speaker also counselled Abbas and Omoyele to foster strong working relationships with other security agencies, with the goal of making Osun State a safer place.

In his remarks, the new Amotekun Board Chairman, AIG Wale Abbas, pledged to work closely with all stakeholders in the state to combat crime and ensure the security of lives and property.

The confirmations followed the nomination of Abbas and Omoyele by the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on July 5, 2024.

The governor had earlier forwarded the names to the House of Assembly for the necessary legislative approval.