New UNIPORT Governing Council Pledges to Sustain Academic Excellence

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The 17th Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt has promised to sustain the institution’s excellent academic record. Chairman of the council, former Senator Mao Ohabunwa, gave the assurance when he led other members of his council on a familiarisation visit to the university in Rivers.

Ohabunwa, who represented Abia North in the eighth Senate, noted that the council’s vision is to make the university a centre of excellence in teaching, research and community development and promised to make the university rank among the highest globally.

He said, “The vision of the 17th Governing Council is clear: to make UNIPORT a centre of excellence set up to perform three important roles, namely teaching, research and community development, in line with its core mandate. To churn out policies and plans to make the university ranked amongst the best universities in Africa and globally, renowned for our teaching, research, creativity, and innovation. This vision is not merely aspirational; it is a goal we are dedicated to achieving through strategic initiatives, collaboration and unwavering commitment.

“Our mission will be multi-dimensional, focusing on academic excellence, the advancement of knowledge, and community service. This mission is embodied in the university’s daily activities, from the classrooms to research endeavour.”

Ohabunwa added that the council will help the management strive to foster life-long learning, social inclusion, and policy-relevant research that addresses contemporary societal needs and challenges.

He promised that the welfare of staff and students will be a priority, stressing that the institution would witness visible improvement before the end of the four-year tenure.

Ohabunwa added, “We have to look at very innovative ways to address the issue of hostel accommodation while improving the already existing facilities. On staff welfare, the council will ensure that staff receives their statutory and other benefits in other to boost the morale of the workers. We will meet with the unions on campus with a view to exploring other areas to boost the welfare and well-being of workers in this university.”

While calling for support from all stakeholders towards achieving the mission of the council, Ohabunwa warned that, “in as much as council will take the welfare of staff at heart, we will not condone unethical practices by staff. Staff are expected to display the highest standard of professionalism in their dealings with students and others.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, assured the council members of the readiness of management, staff and students to cooperate with them in achieving their mission. He hoped that all hanging issues, such as staff promotion, would be given speedy consideration with a substantive governing council in place.

Georgewill thanked President Bola Tinubu for appointing the governing council and expressed hope that the members will bring their wealth of experience and dedication to their roles, “and their wisdom and vision will guide us towards achieving our shared goals and aspirations for this unique university of Port Harcourt.”