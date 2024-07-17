Katsina, World Bank Boost Education with N8.4bn School Improvement Grant

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The Katsina State Government, in collaboration with the World Bank, through its Adolescents Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project has commenced the disbursement of the third phase of a N8.4 billion school improvement grant.

The grant, which is to be given to 100 selected schools across the State through the School-based Management Committees (SBMCs), was unveiled by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on Monday.

Radda, according to a statement yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, unveiled the disbursement exercise at Rimi Senior Secondary School in Rimi Local Government Area of the State.

In his address, Radda said each of the 100 benefiting schools were expected to receive over N85 million for renovation of dilapidated classrooms, construction of additional classrooms, toilets, and furniture as well as providing water facilities.

He explained that the AGILE grant disbursement has now covered over 400 secondary schools across the state, with less than thirty schools remaining.

While appealing to the SBMCs to make the best use of the money, Radda warned that failure to achieve at least 80 per cent of the expected project deliverables could result in losing the opportunity for further grants.

He directed members of the benefiting communities to closely monitor the projects to ensure quality work and report any substandard work for necessary action.

Earlier, the State Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Hadiza Abubakar Yaradua, emphasised the Radda-led administration’s commitment to continued professional development for teachers in the state.

She highlighted the ongoing training of ten thousand teachers by the state government as evidence of Radda’s commitment and determination to revamp the education sector in the state.

She added that her ministry was undertaking a thorough review of the school curriculum to ensure it meets educational standards and the needs of the students.

The commissioner urged stakeholders to continue supporting the education sector, as its success depends largely on the collective effort of the government, educators, parents, and the community.

On his part, the State Coordinator of AGILE Project, Dr. Mustapha Shehu, said Rimi, Charanchi and Batagarawa local governments would receive N677 million from the N8.4 billion school improvement grant.

He said the AGILE project was supporting over 19,000 vulnerable children in Rimi local government to encourage their education, adding that more vulnerable households have been identified to benefit from the educational programme.