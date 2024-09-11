World Bank Lauds Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Transformational Agenda

Segun James





The World Bank has commended the transformation recorded in Lagos State over the last five years, and praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a job well done.

The multilateral institution said the state had not only been implementing programmes targeted at improving the quality of life of residents, but had also progressed in upgrading infrastructure to improve its socio-economic situation.

The commendation came from the bank’s Country Director in Nigeria, Mr. Ndiama Diop, who led the institution’s top executive team on a courtesy visit to Sanwo-Olu at State House, Marina, on Tuesday.

Diop acknowledged the reforms being implemented by the Sanwo-Olu administration in the transportation sector, which had expanded multimodal transportation capability in Lagos.

He said the delivery of intra-city rail infrastructure and investment in waterways had positioned the state’s economy to be better than before.

The World Bank country director said, “I want to commend and congratulate the Lagos State government under your leadership for the successful efforts and vision in transforming the transportation landscape of Lagos, which has been the model for a modern city.

“The administration’s successes across various sectors are visible and they have been strategic moves in catalysing more socio-economic development and growth of the private sector.

“The quality of infrastructure has also improved people’s lives significantly. These are commendable achievements and we can visibly appreciate the impacts of the great efforts.”

The World Bank chief offered to collaborate with the state government in areas where the state had been experiencing gaps, pledging funding support to improve operational efficiency.

Responding, Sanwo-Olu welcomed partnership with the multilateral institution, stating that Lagos requires strategic support to boost capacity in the transportation sector.

The governor said the state had invested heavily in providing modern transportation infrastructure, but said the government had started to move towards service that would reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

He said, “Our vision has been driven by the desire to create sustainable economic prosperity for Lagos. Through our clearly articulated development blueprint, known as THEMES+ agenda, we have been able to intervene in all aspects of governance, especially the public transportation, with the intention to move people in predictable time.”

Sanwo-Olu called for the World Bank’s collaboration in waste-to-energy and conservation drive being championed by the government. He also sought partnership with the bank on job creation and skills development, stressing that rapid urbanisation has put pressure on the infrastructure and economy of the state.