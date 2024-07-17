Edo Guber: Shuaibu, Others Lose Suit Seeking Ighodalo’s Sack as PDP Candidate

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu, and three others on Wednesday lost in a suit seeking to nullify the nomination of Mr Asue Ighodalo as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

This is sequel to the dismissal of their suit by Justice James Omotosho, of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Shuaibu and his co- plaintiffs had approached the court to challenge the validity of Ighodalo’s candidacy on grounds of alleged forgery of his voter’s card.

But, in his judgement, Omotosho stated that the allegation of forgery was not proved by the appellants and subsequently dismissed it.

Besides the court held that the case of the plaintiffs was statute barred, having not filed within the 14 days prescribed by law.

According to the judge, Section 285(9) of the Constitution stipulated that an aggrieved person or persons challenging the outcome of a primary election must do so within 14 days of the conduct of the primary.

The judge dismissed the case for lacking in merit.