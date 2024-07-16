Big Brother Naija Returns for 9th Season, Retains Cash Prize of N100m

Vanessa Obioha

Nigeria’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is set to return for its ninth season on Sunday, July 28, 2024. The show still maintains its cash prize of N100 million and a brand new SUV, among other prizes.

This season however will mark the first time contestants will be entering the game as pairs, setting the stage for unprecedented alliances and thrilling competition.

The show’s organiser, MultiChoice Nigeria, revealed that this season will uphold the high standards of entertainment and drama that have come to be expected from the reality show series. Contestants from all over Nigeria with diverse backgrounds will compete for the grand prize over a total of 71 days.

“We are delighted to introduce a brand-new season of Big Brother Naija. The excitement on social media and the curiosity about this ninth season have been incredible,” said the Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola. “The theme for this season will be announced at the premiere as housemates enter the house in pairs. This innovative format promises to deliver fresh dynamics and unforgettable entertainment.”

Tejumola announced that the Showmax exclusive recap show, ‘The Buzz,’ featuring on-air personality Toke Makinwa, will return for this season. The show plays a complementary role in highlighting BBN’s high points and bringing more perspectives to viewers.