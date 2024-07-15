Tinubu Presides over FEC Meeting.Council observes minute silence for late ex-minister Gusau

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Prior to the commencement of the meeting, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, formally notified the Council of the passing of a former Minister, Ahmed Muhammed Gusua and then called for a minute silence in honour of Gusau, who died on May 25th, 2024.

The meeting is being attended by Vice President Kassim Shettima; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi Esan; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as other members of Council.

Monday’s FEC meeting followed last week’s decision to defer memoranda for several key projects overseen by the Federal Ministry of Works.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has told newsmen afterclast week’s FEC meeting that the affected projects, inherited from previous administrations, need augmentation.

Also, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, at the last FEC, said President Tinubu directed a review of procurement act to provide better basis for performance as regards infrastructural development