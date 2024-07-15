Tinubu Hails Nduka Obaigbena at 65, Says He Has Demonstrated Passion for Human Development

* Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Kalu, Onyejeocha, others salute THISDAY/ARISE news chair

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Juliet Akoje, in Abuja, Segun James in Lagos and James Sowole in Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, feted Chairman of THISDAY and Arise Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, as he marked his 65th birthday, saying through his enterprising spirit and philanthropic efforts, especially in education, he has demonstrated passion for human development.

Tinubu extended his congratulations to Obaigbena, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), in a release by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale.

The former President of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) founded ThisWeek Magazine, and later, THISDAY Newspapers, Arise Magazine, and The Arise News Channel.



Tinubu prayed for greater achievements for the renowned publisher.

Equally saluting the media guru, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement, described Obaigbena as a steadfast media investor and contributor to the growth and development of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said the celebrant had through his various media platforms provided employment for thousands of journalists, writers, and broadcasters in the country.



He joined “family, friends, associates and colleagues, especially at the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), the THISDAY and Arise Television Network, to felicitate the media mogul on his special day,” wishing him a long life in good health and prosperity.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, praised Obaigbena’s remarkable contributions to the media industry, stating that since he started his journey with ThisWeek, years ago, he has left an indelible mark on the Nigerian press landscape.



Abiodun wrote concerning the business mogul, “As a visionary leader, he has demonstrated unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence, innovation, and the pursuit of truth. His dedication to delivering accurate, reliable, and impactful news has served as an inspiration to many in the industry.

“Under Mr. Obaigbena’s stewardship, THISDAY newspapers and Arise Television have consistently provided valuable insights, thought-provoking articles, and comprehensive coverage of national and international affairs.



“His relentless efforts in promoting freedom of speech, press freedom, and responsible journalism have significantly contributed to the growth and development of the Nigerian media.

“His dedication to the industry also saw the birth of Arise Television, which is currently making waves all over the world.”

The governor added, “Beyond his achievements in the media sector, Mr. Obaigbena has also made substantial contributions to society through his philanthropic endeavours.



“His support for various social causes, including education, healthcare, and youth empowerment, has positively impacted the lives of many Nigerians.

“On this milestone birthday, we celebrate Mr. Nduka Obaigbena’s remarkable journey and commend his remarkable achievements. We wish him good health, happiness, and continued success in all his future endeavours.”

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in a congratulatory message, noted Obaigbena’s remarkable role and contributions to the growth and development of the media industry in Nigeria.



Kalu said Obaigbena’s efforts in social and economic spheres have positioned him as one of the most respected media gurus in Africa and beyond.

He lauded the Duke of Owa kingdom for his visionary and adventurous leadership style and positioning of two major media organisations to provide a strong platform for informing and educating people.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, in her message, praised Obaigbena’s dedication to the growth of journalism across Africa and the world, describing his contributions as “truly inspiring”.



According to a statement by Onyejeocha’s Special Adviser, Media, Emameh Gabriel, the minister highlighted the role of Obiagbena’s platforms, THISDAY Newspaper and Arise TV, in informing and educating millions, as well as providing opportunities for professionals to grow and thrive.

While celebrating his immeasurable impact on the media landscape, and wishing him joy, wisdom, and continued success on his milestone birthday, the former Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives expressed hope that Obaigbena’s legacy would continue to inspire and motivate others to strive for excellence in journalism.