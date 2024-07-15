OBOREVWORI AND THE MORE AGENDA

Delta State government is committed to the people, reckons Igho Akeregha

The expectations were clear. The star gazers who were consulted assured that the political horizon has returned a verdict of failure. There was no path to good governance as their spiritual counsellors and marabouts became their gods

In their narrow prism, the critics of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori may have set a time frame for the government to fail.

The background to their angst is well known. But what the governor’s critics failed to realise is, there can only be one winner in a contest. For this set of losers, the thought, pain, agony and love for filthy lucre which they had planned to benefit should their benefactor win the governorship election was too much to bear.

Therefore, rather than sheath their swords and support the Governor, who recorded resounding victory at the gubernatorial polls on 18 March 2023, the tiny clan of critics prefer to listen to their predatory soothsayers in pursuit of a puerile, vain and vile objective.

While still hoping that the Governor, a man appointed by God to deliver Deltans to the promised land will stumble and fall, the achievements of the government in just one year have become a nightmare.

Nothing can be more devastating to a man who has plotted the fall of his opponent, only to see him succeeding and delivering happiness and prosperity to all. This is what one year of Oborevwori’s administration means to Deltans.

While some of these critics have attempted to distort the remarkable achievements of the administration, the facts on the ground have been a huge setback as the Governor’s achievements cutting across all sectors are audible to the deaf and visible to the blind.

The time frame set by the political jobbers cum self acclaimed critics for the government to fail and thus become unpopular is now a mirage and a long wait for godot.

Predictably, rather than direct their anger to their marabouts who misled them into believing that the government would not find its rhythm, they remain primed at aiming hopelessly at the performing administration.

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is a man of few words. He is stuck to processes and motivated by challenges. He sticks to the rules. A winner who has survived many battles and like Joseph in the Bible who overcame numerous challenges and obstacles to become a Prime Minister in Egypt, the people’s governor overcame an incredible 38 legal hurdles to emerge the preferred candidate for Governor of “the Big Heart”.

Upon his swearing in as Governor on May 29 2023, Oborevwori announced a robust and inclusive transformation of the state through his M.O.R.E. agenda. This plan, a novel idea that sought to build on the giant strides of his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has become the rallying vehicle that is galvanising rapid infrastructural revolution in the state.

The MORE agenda, an acronym for Meaningful Development, Opportunities for all, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security is a comprehensive blueprint for the development of the state. The Governor’s critics, just a handful, who are known foot soldiers bestriding the state under the cover of darkness, are shamefully playing the Ostrich who buried her head in the sand and pretended not to see what was going on around her. There is development everywhere in the state. Only the critics would not see it.

But Deltans are not perturbed by their distraction. They are happy and celebrating the massive impact of infrastructural development in the state.

The MORE plan is delivering on Governor Ob

orevwori’s expectation. Delta State is witnessing large scale road construction, rehabilitation and construction of bridges and flyovers.

One year of the administration has seen roads constructed to include Okogbe and Ogu Street, Uduere Street, Otovwodo Junction Ughelli, Sir Jaro Egbo Street, kokodiama road and drainage works in Kuru, Elu Axis Ughelli Express Way, Otor Owhe and the construction of Orere bridge. Others are construction works at Model Secondary School Ogulagha Burutu, completion of the Delta State High Court Complex Asaba and many more.

On July 4 2024, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke was in Delta State to commission the 5.3 Km Okpanam-Ibusa Road done by Governor Oborevwori. Across the three senatorial zones of the state, there is excitement and positive hope that Delta is becoming a pride for all.

In Delta central, the ₦93 billion roads, bridges and flyover contract awarded by the state government to construction giant, Julius Berger is expected to turn around Warri metropolis and add to its aesthetic beauty. On completion, the entire landscape of the oil city is expected to witness monumental transformation.

Recognizing the pivotal role of education in shaping the future, Governor Oborevwori has implemented various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education, including employing over 3,000 teaching and non-teaching staff to improve primary education in the State, the renovation of schools, provision of educational materials, and training for teachers. This has resulted in a significant increase in student enrollment and academic performance.

The governor’s vision for the state is on course. He is revving hard on other areas including economic development that is yielding investments in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. This has created jobs and stimulated economic growth including The D CARES program, which has positively impacted the lives and businesses of many Deltans.

The significant increase in the direct number of beneficiaries on the scheme; which went from 36,353 to 110,841, representing a 205% increase within 11 months is evident for all to see.

The MORE agenda has also prioritized social welfare, launching programs aimed at reducing poverty, empowering women and youth, through the official launching of the MORE scheme, an initiative designed to uplift and support petty traders, artisans, female entrepreneurs from poor and vulnerable households in the State. Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to the well-being of Deltans is evident in his administration’s efforts to improve healthcare, provide affordable housing, and promote cultural development.

The Delta State government has also commenced the distribution of food palliatives to the Poor and Vulnerable House Holds (PVHH), as well as widows and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.

It would be recalled that on the 13th of June, this year, Governor Oborevwori flagged off the 3rd phase of the State palliative distribution to vulnerable residents in the State.

For his unrelenting efforts in transforming Delta state, Oborevwori is already winning many awards and recognition from far and near.

The latest is an Award of Excellence presented to the him on June 27 2024 by the Association of Urhobo Sons and Daughters in Service (AUSDS) in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory in recognition of his “sterling achievements and good governance to the good people of Delta State.”.

Governor Oborevwori is known as ‘the Ukodo’, his chieftaincy. The Ukodo, is a deep pot of local delicacies comprising the best of irresistible cuisines common to the Niger Delta people, particularly the Urhobo people.

Akeregha is an Executive Assistant

to the Delta State Governor on Media