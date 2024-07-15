Health Minister, First Ladies, Others Join Forces to End Tuberculosis

Mary Nnah

Honourable Coordinating Minister, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate, has passionately appealed to the private sector to join forces with the government in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria.

Speaking at a dinner event organised by the STOP TB Partnership to launch the Private Sector Strategy to End Tuberculosis in Nigeria in Lagos, the minister emphasised the need for a collective effort to combat the disease, which remains a significant public health challenge in the country.

“We know the statistics. We are leading in case identification, and the government and its development partners are doing their part. Now, it’s time for the private sector to join the fight,” said the minister.

Pate said: “We need active partners who can amplify our efforts. We have the tools and knowledge to combat TB effectively, but we need your support. We need your expertise, your resources, and your reach to make a significant impact in the fight against TB.”

The Private Sector Strategy to End Tuberculosis in Nigeria aims to mobilise resources, expertise, and support from the private sector to complement government efforts in combating TB. The strategy focuses on three key areas: increasing access to healthcare services, promoting awareness and education, and supporting research and development of new TB drugs and diagnostics.

The event was attended by representatives of the private sector, development partners, civil society organisations, and government agencies. It was a clear demonstration of the commitment and determination of all stakeholders to work together to end TB in Nigeria. As the Minister of Health emphasised, “We need the private sector to join the fight against TB. Together, we can make a difference and achieve a TB-free Nigeria.”

The minister’s call to action was echoed by other speakers at the event. First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in a video broadcast at the event, emphasised the importance of collaboration. “We need to work together to combat TB. The private sector has a critical role to play in this fight, and we urge them to join us in this effort. We must leverage our collective strengths to achieve a common goal – a TB-free Nigeria,” she said.

First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, added: “The private sector has the resources, expertise, and reach to make a significant impact in the fight against TB. We urge them to join us in this fight, and together, we can make a difference. We can provide access to healthcare services, promote awareness and education, and support research and development of new TB drugs and diagnostics.”

A global public health icon, Prof. Peter Piot, praised the efforts of the Nigerian government and private sector.

“This is the spirit and essence of Stop TB Partnership. Together, we can eradicate tuberculosis from Nigeria and save lives. The private sector’s involvement is crucial to achieving this goal, and I urge them to join forces with the government and development partners. We must work together to address the social and economic determinants of health, and ensure that everyone has access to quality healthcare services”, he noted.