Babangida Endorses IBB International Golf Classic 

Former Nigerian military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida has given support to the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja to start the annual IBB International Golf Classic.

He gave the nod at the weekend when he received the executive committee members of the club led by its Captain, Ibrahim Babayo at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

The former military president also commended the club for adding value to the country, noting he believed that such an international tournament would further put the country on the world map positively.

Babayo had earlier briefed Babangida on the efforts of the committee to add the new programme, ‘IBB International Golf Classic Competition’ to the club’s calendar.

“We have to come to our father, the father of the Club, the life patron of IBB International Golf and Country Club and we have also come to inform him of the annual IBB classic that will be done every August which will be a Pro-Am and of International status.

“The reason for this is to showcase the beauty of our course and bring more professional golfers around the world to Nigeria. Golf is a big earner while some countries are also using it as part of their foreign policy,” Babayo said.

Gen Babangida was presented with a club souvenir as a mark of honour for his contributions to the club which was founded and named after him in 1991.

Babayo was accompanied by some of the executive committee members, the Club’s Resident Pro as well as the club manager.