Azikel Group Flays NCAA Report, Says Licence Not Suspended

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Azikel Dredging Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the Azikel group, has flayed the report of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) listing it among the 10 aircraft operators that have violated the Permit for Non Commercial Flights (PNCF) regulations, even as it stated in clear terms that it has not committed any infractions nor violated the PNCF regulations.

It maintained that the PNCF issued to the Azikel Dredging Nigeria Limited remains valid till 2026, and thus explained the group consternation of being named as a company whose PNCF has been suspended.

A statement signed by Austin Ebipade, the Communication Officer, Azikel Dredging Nigerian Limited, said the company has abided by the regulations of the NCAA 2023, part 18, 3, 4 which forbids PNCF holders from using aircraft for the carriage of passengers, cargo or mail for hire or reward.

He stated that Azikel Dredging Nigeria Limited is not in any commercial or charter operation as its fleet of aircraft is solely for the business and private travel of the owner/president of the company, his family, and executives of the company.

He said the management and staff of Azikel Dredging Nigeria woke up to the shocking news listing it among firms whose PNCF has been suspended, stressing that the NCAA without notice or invitation to Azikel Dredging for any interaction or representation has caused Azikel Dredging serious embarrassment before the public.

He said: “The Executives of Azikel Dredging Nig Limited sought explanation, and the NCAA said it conveyed a general announcement requesting PNCF holders to visit their office for re-evaluation on social media and other news outlets few months back without writing to respective PNCF holders, which the Azikel Dredging Nigeria Limited did not receive any official communication or aware of such an announcement.

“Azikel Dredging is not satisfied with this medium of communication of such an important invitation which will ultimately result in an embarrassing press release by NCAA.

“In the past all official dealings with NCAA has been very proper, and the NCAA notice to operators has been through official letters or by registered email which was not used in this case, and that explained why the Azikel Dredging wasn’t aware of any announcement for the re-evaluation of PNCF holders.

“Azikel Dredging Nigeria wish to inform the public that it has further reached out to the NCAA and issues have been resolved; and Azikel Dredging is in operations of her PNCF privileges, while starting in clear terms that the Azikel Dredging Nigeria Limited is not engaged in any illegal operations or infractions as holders of PNCF. Azikel Dredging Nigeria Limited is not an airline firm, but a reputable company of over 16years in the business of dredging, reclamation, and sand filling and shoreline protection services.

“Azikel Dredging Nigeria Limited has made significant success in all her operations; and called on the general public to disregard the misinformation, while assuring of its continued professionalism and good reputation in the discharge of its services.”