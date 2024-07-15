  • Monday, 15th July, 2024

Anyaoku Hails Obaigbena at 65, Says His Footprint in Media Industry Transformative

Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has said the Chairman of THISDAY/Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, is a “great trailblazer” in the expansion of media services in Africa.
In a congratulatory message to Obaigbena at 65, Anyaoku described him as “a giant media mogul in Africa”, noting that his footprint in the media industry has been “truly transformative”.
Anyaoku wrote: “Hail to a giant media mogul in Africa on his 65th birthday. Prince Nduka Obaigbena is a great trailblazer in the expansion of media services on the continent of Africa.
“From the publication of THISDAY Newspaper to Arise Television broadcast in Nigeria and many countries abroad, to the promotion of African fashion and Arise Play Originals Awards Contenders. Your footprint in the media and media-associated industry has been truly transformative.
“And so I celebrate you on this your birthday and wish you many more years in good health of your continued innovative career.”
Obaigbena clocked 65 on July 14.

