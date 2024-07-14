Tinubu Condemns Attack on Ex-US President, Donald Trump 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has condemned in strong terms weekend’s attack on former United States President, Donald Trump.

Reacting to the incident in a posting on his verified X handle, Officialbat, on Sunday, the president described the attack on the Republican candidate in the US November 2024 presidential poll as distasteful and beyond democratic norms.

According to Tinubu, “The attack on former President Donald Trump is distasteful and goes beyond the pale of democratic norms. Violence has no place in democracy.

“I extend my sympathies to the former president and wish him relief. I also condole with the family of the deceased and those wounded and wish them a quick recovery.

“Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States of America at this time.”