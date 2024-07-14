Abducted Kaduna Journalists, Family Members Regain Freedom after Six Days in Captivity

*Coalition protests attack on free speech, journalists by police, others

James Emejo in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The two abducted Kaduna journalists – AbdulGafar Alabelewe of The Nation newspapers and AbdulRaheem Aodu of Blueprint newspapers, have been released from captivity alongside their family members after six days in captivity.



The journalists were abducted on July 6, 2024, at their residences in the Danhonu community in the Millennium City area of Kaduna.

This is just as a coalition of Nigerian journalists and civic space defenders have launched the ‘#DontPoliceMySpeech’ campaign to demand an end to the abuse of power and the criminalisation of free speech by Nigerian authorities following the increasing attacks on journalists and online dissenters in the country in recent times.



Confirming the release of the Kaduna journalists in a statement issued yesterday, the Chairperson of the Kaduna State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Asma’u Halilu, said: “To the glory of God Almighty, our colleagues, Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Abduraheem Aodu, and their families have been released.”

“The council extends its profound gratitude to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Director General of the Department of State Services, the Inspector General of Police, Kaduna State government, the NUJ President and all well-meaning Nigerians that prayed along with us during the trying time.



“We will soon announce when they will join us in Kaduna so that we can visit, rejoice and glorify God with them”.

Halilu added that the journalists and their families were in the office of the NSA in Abuja.

The two journalists were abducted alongside their wives and children.

However, Aodu’s wife was released the same day they were abducted due to ill health.

Alabelewe was however abducted alongside his wife and two children.



Meanwhile, the ‘#DontPoliceMySpeech’ campaign kicked against the misuse and weaponization of the Cybercrimes Act in a bid to silence and prevent journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens from exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights to free speech and expression.

The coalition noted that at least 25 journalists have been illegally arrested under the President Bola Tinubu administration which assumed office in May 2023.

In a peaceful protest march to the Federal Ministry of Justice, the group further demanded an immediate end to police abuse of power, and the protection of fundamental rights for all Nigerians.



It called on government agencies to “cease using taxpayers’ money to prosecute journalists for exercising their right to freedom of expression.”

Chairman, Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Mr. Jide Oyekunle, said “Freedom of expression is entrenched in the Nigerian Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, of which Nigeria is a signatory.”

Also, the Advocacy Lead at Gatefield, one of the coalition members, Shirley Ewang, said: “The stifling of the press and public discourse is authoritarian and undermines citizens’ rights to demand accountability. Nigerians are weary of these abuses under what is supposed to be a democratic government.

“We call on the Ministry of Justice to cease using taxpayers’ money to prosecute journalists for exercising their right to freedom of expression.”

The protest was led by Gatefield and a coalition of more than 200 journalists, activists, and civil society organisations in defense of constitutionally guaranteed rights to speech and press freedom in Nigeria.