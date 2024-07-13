  • Saturday, 13th July, 2024

Fire Guts Emir Sanusi’s Palace

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Fire has gutted one of the Palaces of the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The affected palace located at Kofar Kudu or Gidan Rumfa  built by Emir Muhammadu Rumfa in 1463, is regarded as the most popular courts used by the previous Emirs.

A statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Emir, Munir Sanusi Bayero, Danburam Kano  said the incident occured on Saturday morning, but no casualties recorded.

“It is hereby notified that on Saturday July 13th, 2024, morning,a fire incident occured at the Outer Court of His Royal Highness’s Palace, Kofar Kudu.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties and the damage was minimal.The palace is taking all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of the palace and its occupants.”

“We are also investigating the cause of the fire and taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” the statement said.

However, a source within the palace alleged that the fire was set by some yet-to-be identified persons who forced open the doors and set it on fire.

“Having achieved that, they then locked the burning palace, after destroying the throne of the Emir, air conditioners, and other valuable items within the palace,” the source claimed

Meanwhile, the Kano State Fire Service as at the time of filing this report said it had not been informed about the incident, as no distress call was received.

