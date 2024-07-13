Crisis Hits Ondo NLC as Two Chairmen Emerge

Fidelis David in Akure

Leadership crisis has hit the Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as two persons are laying claim to be the chairman.

The two claimants, Comrade Victor Amoko and Comrade Olapade Ademola in their separate announcements on yesterday claimed to be the union’s chairmen.

Comrade Ademola was elected on Thursday at a special meeting of the Ondo NLC State Executive Council (SEC) attended by 22 affiliate unions and presided over by the NLC Vice Chairperson, Comrade Busola Adewumi.

The election, according to the affiliate unions, was because Comrade Amoko had retired from service.

But, Amoko said he remained the Ondo NLC chairman because he was still in active service.

Amoko explained that the state government approved extension of service for teachers in the state but that some leaders said he would not be NLC chairman while in extended service.

His words: “I am not retired. In Ondo, the governor granted an elongation of service of which I am a beneficiary. They said they will not allow me use the elongation as NLC chairman.

“I still pay my dues during this time and it is payment of dues that makes me an NLC member. They wrote to NLC national body on my issue but no reply. I am still the chairman. I have not received a letter to tell me I have been replaced. I know the government still recognised me as NLC chairman.”

Meanwhile, other affiliates unions such as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) which boycotted the meeting where Ademola was elected have declared the election as null and void.

The unions said Amoko remained Ondo NLC chairman as spelt out in the body’s constitution.

Ondo NULGE President, Comrade Federick Akinrinola, who spoke on behalf of the unions, said the election of Ademola was an aberration and violation of NLC constitution.

Comrade Akinrinola said the 300 affiliate unions would not recognise Ademola as its Chairman.

“Our demand is that the kangaroo election is illegal. We are totally against the illegality. It is an aberration. It is not a matter of bye election but constitution. Who can hold forth in the absence of the Chairman? It is the Vice Chairman.

“The election is illegal and we will not recognise the new Chairman. Other affiliates will not recognise him. The national body of NLC was not present in their kangaroo election. If they do not do the needful. The NUT and NULGE and other affiliates will leave the NLC.

“Their antics is that Amoko should go on retirement but former President Buhari approved service elongation for teachers and the Ondo State government has adopted it. We still have NLC Chairman NLC is a well structured union throughout the federation. The constitution stated clearly that in the absence of Chairman, only the Vice chairman can summon SEC meetings.

“The person who summon that is Vice Chairman, NLC Women Wing. The woman is not eligible. Since the NULGE, NUT and other affiliates know that the meeting was not properly summoned, we decided to boycott the meeting.”