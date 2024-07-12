  • Friday, 12th July, 2024

Super Falcons Set to Bubble with Full House Today

Sport | 13 hours ago

OLYMPICS 2024

The arrivals of forwards Uchenna Kanu and Chinwendu Ihezuo at the Super Falcons’ camp in Sevilla, Spain yesterday afternoon brought the number of players in camp to 20, with only defender Oluwatosin Demehin and forward Chinonyerem Macleans still expected as the nine-time African champions intensify preparations for their return to the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

Both players are scheduled to arrive at the team’s Hotel Barceló Montecastillo Golf and Resort on Friday afternoon.

A full camp by Friday means Coach Randy Waldrum and his assistants will have five whole days to work with the entire playing body, as well as the alternates, ahead of Wednesday’s training match with reigning Olympic champions Canada.

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade was among the first arrivals, alongside goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Tochukwu Oluehi, defenders Chidinma Okeke and Nicole Payne, midfielders Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne, Deborah Abiodun and Jennifer Echegini, and forward Esther Okoronkwo. Two alternates – goalkeeper Morufa Ademola and forward Gift Monday were also early arrivals.

The Super Falcons will fly into France on Thursday, 18th July – exactly a week to their tournament-opening match against illustrious opponents Brazil at the Stade Bordeaux. Their two other games in the group phase, against Spain and Japan in that order, will take place at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.