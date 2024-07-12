Lagos to Exploit  Creative Industries Potential for Economic Growth

Segun James

Lagos State Government yesterday restated its commitment to exploit the potential in the creative industry to enhance economy growth.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture Toke Benson-Awoyinka, stated this during a town hall meeting on Afropolis Lagos 2024, scheduled for October 26 to November 3 in the state.

She emphasized the ministry’s dedication over the past few years to supporting and nurturing the industry.

“We have made significant investments in infrastructure, such as renovating key cultural sites and establishing new venues for arts and performances. These efforts ensure that our artists have the platforms they need to thrive,” Benson-Awoyinka stated.

She described Afropolis 2024 as more than just an event, but a celebration of the rich cultural heritage, creativity, and innovation of Lagos.

“It is a platform where African creative people can come together to showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and collaborate on groundbreaking projects. This festival is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic spirit of our continent. Lagos, as the host city, is proud to be at the forefront of this cultural revolution,” she added.

The commissioner also noted that Lagos is renowned as the largest black cultural melting pot in the world, leading in various creative sectors such as music, fashion, gaming, tech, design, film, dance, AI, and research.

She emphasised that young talents from Lagos are making significant strides on the global stage, and events like Afropolis will provide them with the visibility and opportunities they deserve.

The Founder and Artistic Director of Afropolis, Qudus Onikeku, said the week-long cultural carnival is expected to attract both local and international tourists.

He hinted that Made Kuti, the grandson of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, along with other artists from Nigeria and abroad, will perform at the festival.