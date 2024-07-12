Katsina Farmers, Herders Forge Path for Peace

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Farmers and herders in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State have resolved to live in peace with one another after an age-long conflict.

They agreed to end clashes among them and promote farming activities during a community-based meeting and peace dialogue in Yantumaki District yesterday.

Organised by Mercy Corps with support from International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), the dialogue session drew participants from various communities in the local government area.

Under its Conflict Mitigation and Community Reconciliation in North-west Nigeria (CMCR-NW) project funded by the European Union (EU), Mercy Corps is resolving farmers/herders conflict in Danmusa, Batsari, Jibia and Kankara LGAs of the state.

Speaking during the peace dialogue, the Danmusa Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Kabir Musa, said the step became imperative to ensure that peace reigns supreme in the area.

He said the association has been enlightening its members within and outside the local government area on the need to end farmers/herders clashes for farming activities and socio-economic activities to thrive.

Musa said: “After a series of training and dialogue meetings by Mercy Corps and Danmusa Local Government Area officials, we have agreed to live in peace with farmers and other residents of the local government area.”

A farmer in the area, Ibrahim Aminu, said the peace pact between them and the herders would promote farming activities, enhance peaceful coexistence and boost food security in the state.

He said the dialogue enables herders and farmers to proffer solutions to challenges faced by them and the need for the government to carry them along in providing support, policy formulation and assistance.

On his part, the Chief Imam of Danmusa, Mallam Aminu Umar Sani, said the locally-driven peace initiatives of Mercy Corps have led to the release of many herders who were held captives in the local government area.

He, however, called on parents and traditional leaders to caution their children and subjects against drug abuse and other acts capable of truncating harmonious coexistence in the area.

In her remarks, the Mercy Corps representative, Maryam Haliru, thanked the stakeholders for participating and urged them to work in accordance with the agreement reached during the peace dialogue.