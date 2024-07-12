  • Friday, 12th July, 2024

Huawei to Promote Industrial Intelligence in sub-Saharan Africa

Huawei has said it is committed to drive industrial intelligence in sub-Saharan Africa. 

The global technology company made the commitment during its Global Optical Summit, which held recently in Johannesburg, South Africa. 

The summit, which has the theme: ‘F5G-A (F5G Advanced), the Foundation for Industrial Intelligence’, attracted over 300 industry customers and partners from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, and other countries. The summit also saw Huawei release a series of F5G-A products and solutions for sub-Saharan Africa and launch the OptiX Club member recruitment event in the region to drive local industry intelligence.

In his opening speech, Vice President of sub-Saharan Region of Huawei, Li Chen, said: “As a leader in the optical industry, Huawei is committed to working with partners and customers to promote enterprises, digital and intelligent transformation to every corner in sub-Saharan Africa.”

In a keynote speech titled: ‘F5G-A, the Foundation for Industrial Intelligence’ President of Huawei’s Enterprise Optical Network Domain, Gavin Gu, pointed out that, “Industrial intelligence brings three new trends to the optical industry. F5G-A shows us a clear technology evolution roadmap for these trends. I believe that with the joint efforts of customers, partners, and Huawei, we will achieve win-win cooperation in Industrial intelligence.”

For medium- and large-sized campuses in education, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing industries, Huawei launched the next-generation FTTO 2.0 solution, in which Huawei uses XGS-PON Pro and Wi-Fi 7 technologies to upgrade bandwidth, networking, experience, and O&M, achieving

