Heritage Energy, Partners Build Police Station for Delta Community

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) and its OML 30 Joint Venture Partners, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL) have funded an ultra-modern police station to Evwreni Community Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to Heritage Energy’s General Manager (GM) for Government, Joint Ventures and External Affairs, Reverend Sola Adebawo, the project, was funded in recognition of the importance of security and respect for the rule of law.

“This project is in line with goal 16 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal as it is designed to significantly reduce all forms of violence and related crime rate in Evwreni and environs while also promoting the rule of law.”

The GM further explained that the project was a legacy project under the rested Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU), which has transited to Host Community Development Trust (HCDT).

He reiterated the importance of rule of law and peace as business enablers which would lead to more benefits for stakeholders.

“It is important for host communities to live harmoniously with oil and gas companies for mutual benefits, as business will only thrive in a peaceful environment,” he said.

Inaugurating the edifice, with the Sienna operational vehicle attached, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olufemi Abaniwonda, commended Heritage Energy and its JV partners for building and equipping the facility.

The Police boss, who was represented by the Area Commander of Ughelli Command, Mr. Ademola Adebayo, enjoined the community to partner with the Police to ensure a fruitful co-existence. While urging other communities to emulate Evwreni, the Area Commander promised to liaise with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ughelli Division to deploy officers to the new station.

In his address on the occasion, the President General of Evwreni Community, Chief Kenneth Ukpebitere, appreciated Heritage Energy and its joint venture partners for single handedly and diligently funding the project to completion.

According to the PG, “this is a true reflection and recognition of the good Social Corporate Responsibility of Heritage Energy and expressed profound gratitude to the Delta State government for the untiring efforts to ensure that Evwreni is at peace.”

The occasion was attended by both past and present political, religious and cultural leaders of Evwreni community and a host of others.