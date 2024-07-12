Group to G-60: Stop Meddling in Rivers Crisis

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole writes that a group, Citizens Action for Good Governance, wants some identified federal lawmakers to steer clear of the political crisis rocking Rivers State

A group known as the Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG), has advised the G-60 and the lawmaker representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency, Imo State in the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, to stop meddling in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State and concentrate on national development.

CAGG gave the advice in Abuja, when they addressed a press conference on how to resolve the current political crisis in Rivers State.

The group’s convener, Murtala Gamji, said Ugochinyere and the G-60 should stop meddling in the crisis in Rivers State, and focus on providing solutions to national issues.

“The G-60 group has failed to provide meaningful solutions to national issues, instead opting for self-serving press conferences that only serve to promote individual political ambitions.

“Hon Ugochinyere’s actions, such as creating factional groups and inciting violence do not serve the interests of the Nigerian people. His behaviour is a stark reminder of the dangers of political selfishness and the need for leaders to prioritise the common good.

“We urge Hon Ugochinyere and the G-60 group to cease their divisive actions and work towards fostering unity and progress within the opposition parties.

“The people of Nigeria deserve leaders who prioritise the common good over personal gain. We demand an end to the meddling in Rivers State’s internal affairs and a focus on addressing the pressing issues facing our nation,” CAGG said.

The group also accused Ugochinyere and the G-60 of not respecting the courts and President Bola Tinubu who has brokered peace earlier.

“We are appalled by the G-60 group’s occasional outbursts, which demonstrate their disdain for the rule of law and disrespect for the nation’s institutions.

“Their recent misinterpretation of the Court of Appeal’s judgment is a glaring example of this. They deliberately distorted the judgment to suit their own narrative, impugning the integrity of the courts in the process. This is an ignoble act and a flagrant disregard for the rule of law.

“Their actions also show a blatant disrespect for President Tinubu’s efforts to broker a peaceful resolution. The Constitution and the judgments of the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court have been clear, yet the G-60 group continues to disregard them.

“We demand an apology from the group for their reckless behaviour and demand that they respect the institutions that uphold our democracy.

“The crisis in Rivers State is an internal matter within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Instead of promoting unity and resolving the issue, Hon Ikenga and his group have chosen to take sides, exacerbating the situation.

“This raises questions about the true intentions and purpose of the G-60 group. Their actions are not only detrimental to the PDP but also harmful to the overall well- being of the nation,” the group stated.

A member of the group, Ejike Umunnabuike, said the way forward in the Rivers crisis was for all parties to return to the earlier eight-point agenda agreed to in the meeting convened by President Tinubu.

“The way forward has been espoused by President Tinubu at a peace meeting at the State House, Abuja. At that meeting, an eight-point agenda was raised which had to do with issues of values and norms regarding crises resolution and what the parties involved are supposed to do.

“But mid-way or a few days after that meeting, the governor of Rivers State moved to implement one or two, before some people who thought they have better knowledge base or thought process that he has came to confuse his thought that led to a departure from what have been agreed before Mr President, he said.