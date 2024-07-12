Dettol Cool Makes Waves at Football Turfs in Lagos with Taiwo Awoniyi

Dettol, Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, through its category product ‘Dettol Cool’, has successfully concluded a series of pop-up events at football pitches across Lagos, Nigeria, showcasing grassroots talent and promoting community health and hygiene.

The excitement peaked when Dettol Cool brand ambassador and professional footballer Taiwo Awoniyi made a surprise appearance at Gbagada during one of the pop-ups, thrilling participants and spectators alike.

The three-event series kicked off on June 16, 2024, at Gbagada, followed by matches at National Stadium, Surulere on June 23, and African Church Field, Ogba, on June 27. Each event featured intense competition, with local teams vying for an N200,000 cash prize at the respective football pitches.

Three teams emerged victorious across the pop-up events. In Gbagada, Crespo FC clinched victory with a dramatic last-minute goal. At Surulere, Box2Box FC demonstrated tactical prowess to secure the win, while in Ogba, Oriental Strikers FC triumphed in a nail-biting finale.

Dettol Cool brand ambassador and professional footballer Taiwo Awoniyi, while presenting the prize to the winning team at Gbagada, stated, “It is an honour to be here and witness the incredible talent on display. Initiatives like these are crucial in nurturing young talents and providing them with the platform they need to shine. As someone who started from similar beginnings, I understand the importance of opportunities like these in shaping a football career. Dettol Cool’s commitment to promoting health and hygiene through sports is commendable, and I am proud to be associated with this initiative.”

Speaking at the pop-up events, Nonye Opara, Senior Brand Manager at Dettol Nigeria, emphasised the brand’s commitment, “By leveraging the universal appeal of football, we’ve created a dynamic platform that not only showcases local talent, but also reinforces our commitment to holistic well-being. This initiative embodies Dettol Cool’s core ethos of protection and freshness, seamlessly integrating our brand values with the passion and energy of grassroots sports. As we witness these young athletes push their limits, we are reminded of our mission to empower Nigerians to lead healthier lives.”

The Dettol Cool football pop-up series exemplifies the brand’s dedication to hygiene education and community engagement. By combining the excitement of football with its cooling and germ-protection properties, Dettol Cool reinforces its position as a brand that supports physical health and athletic performance.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Dettol Cool’s ongoing efforts to support local talent through sports, further cementing its role as a catalyst for positive hygiene change in Nigerian communities.