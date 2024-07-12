Aero Contractors Upgrades Clinic, Commends Hospital for Support

Stories By Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s foremost airline, Aero Contractors, has upgraded its clinic with the support of Paelon Memorial Hospital, which brought in medical equipment and expanded the facility.

Speaking at the unveiling of the rehabilitated clinic, the Managing Director and CEO of the airline, Captain Ado Sanusi, said the upgrade of the clinic remained historical and commended the hospital for coming to support the modernization of the clinic.

First, we would like to thank Paelon Memorial Hospital very much. This project would not have been done without you. I really, really appreciate it. You have shown that Paelon Memorial Hospital is an entity that understands corporate social responsibility. And thank you very much, Sanusi said.

The Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the hospital, Dr Charles Grant expressed gratitude to his wife and mother in-law who are in charge of the hospital which supported Aero Contractors to upgrade the clinic with equipment that cost about $60,000 (about N90, 000, 000).

Speaking about the support, the Chief Operating Officer of Paelon Memorial Hospital Mrs. Unoma Grant, explained how the hospital supported Aero Contractors in upgrading its clinic.