TECNO Honoured for Excellence at TrendUpp Awards 2024

TECNO has been recognised for excellence at the TrendUpp Awards, which held at the Balmoral Convention Center on Sunday, July 7th.

During the awards, TECNO clinched the coveted Force of Collaboration Award. The annual ceremony, renowned for recognizing remarkable achievements within Nigeria’s social media community, honored TECNO for its outstanding efforts in partnering with social media influencers and content creators to spark a technological renaissance.

The Force of Collaboration Award underscores TECNO’s strategic initiatives over the past year, highlighting people-led sponsorships and thoughtful social media campaigns that have driven innovation and engagement. Through these collaborative efforts, TECNO has not only amplified its brand presence but also significantly contributed to the digital empowerment of Nigerians.

The PR Manager representative received the award on behalf of TECNO and expressed immense pride in the company’s achievements. “This award is a testament to the incredible collaborations and hard work put in over the last year,” the representative remarked. “It will serve as a springboard for even greater initiatives. TECNO is committed to ensuring that all Nigerians are empowered with the technological devices they need for success.”

The TrendUpp Awards is a premier event that celebrates the contributions of content creators, influencers, brands, and organisations to the Nigerian social media landscape. By honouring innovative movements, campaigns, projects, and content, the awards highlight Nigeria’s dynamic and ever-evolving world of social media.

TECNO’s victory at the TrendUpp Awards marks a significant milestone. The company’s dedication to collaboration and community engagement has garnered industry recognition and inspired a new wave of technological advancement nationwide. As TECNO continues to push boundaries and foster meaningful partnerships, the future looks promising for the brand and Nigeria’s digital landscape.