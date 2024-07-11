  • Thursday, 11th July, 2024

Student Loan: 12 More State-owned Institutions Submit Data

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the onboarding of additional 12 state-owned tertiary institutions to the student loan application portal.

With the latest addition, the total number of participating state government-owned tertiary institutions has now increased from the initial 36 announced earlier to 48 while students’ data from 121 institutions are outstanding.

A statement yesterday, by NELFUND’s Head, Media and Public Relations, Nasir Ayitogo, said the expansion followed successful submission and verification of data completeness and accuracy required from the institutions.

Ayitogo said the Managing Director of the Fund, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, commended institutions that have so far submitted their data and gave special recognition to the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for his exemplary leadership in this regard.

Sawyerr, the statement noted, gave the commendation in Osogbo, the Osun State capital when he paid a courtesy visit on Governor Adeleke.

The statement also urged all institutions yet to submit their students’ data to the Student Verification Portal (SVS) of the Fund to kindly do so to enable their students benefit from the scheme.

 NELFUND further urged states whose students’ data have been captured and successfully uploaded to urgently sensitise their students to apply for the loan expected to bring succour to the financially struggling students whilst also bringing guaranteed revenue to the institutions.

