NLRC Grants Licence to MorRich Lottery

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has granted licence to MorRich Lottery Limited.

The Director General of the agency, Hakeem Gbajabiamila presented the license to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mumuni in his remarks thanked the agency for the approval of the licence while commending the various partners and stakeholders of the company for the support received so far from them.

According to him, “I stand before you today filled with immense gratitude and appreciation as we celebrate the granting of our lottery license. This milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of everyone involved in making this dream a reality.

“The opportunity to hold this license is not just a privilege, but a responsibility that we do not take lightly. It is a reflection of the trust placed in us by our community, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and social responsibility in all our operations.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all the team members who have worked tirelessly to secure this license. Your unwavering dedication and perseverance have been instrumental in making this moment possible. Your passion and commitment to excellence have set us apart and positioned us for success in this new chapter.

“I also want to thank our partners, supporters, and stakeholders who have stood by us every step of the way. Your belief in our vision and your continued support have been invaluable in helping us navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that come with obtaining this license.

“To the regulatory authorities who have entrusted us with this responsibility, I can assure you that we will operate with the utmost professionalism, accountability, and adherence to all regulations and guidelines. We recognize the importance of maintaining the highest ethical standards and will make it a top priority to ensure full compliance with all requirements.

“As we embark on this exciting journey with our new lottery license, we are filled with optimism and determination to make a positive impact on our community. We understand the significant role we play in promoting responsible gaming practices, supporting local initiatives, and contributing to the well-being of those around us.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you who has contributed to this achievement. Your support, encouragement, and belief in our mission have been the driving force behind our success.

“Let us move forward with confidence, unity, and a shared sense of purpose as we embrace the opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we can make a difference and create a future filled with hope, opportunity and prosperity for all.”