Niger Begins Sale of Fertiliser, Other Farm Inputs to Farmers

Laleye Dipo in Minna





One week after Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago flagged off the sale and distribution of fertilizer and other farm inputs to farmers under torrential rainfall, the state government on Wednesday, began the actual sale to farmers.

The sale is being carried out in designated centres simultaneously at subsidized rates.

A statement made available to newsmen in Minna by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Mathew Ahmed, said each 50kg bag of the item notwithstanding the variety will sell for N21,500 adding that no farmer will be allowed to purchase more than 2 bags.

“A farmer can only purchase a maximum of 2 bags to allow a targeted 4,500 beneficiaries from each zone in the state benefit from the exercise. The fertilizer will be sold at NGN 21,500 per bag irrespective of the types,” Dr. Ahmed said in the statement.

He directed interested farmers making the purchase “to come along with either voter’s card or NIN for possible identification” before pleading “with our hard-working farmers to utilise the agro-input in their respective farms.”

The permanent secretary warned that: “Any farmer caught selling the agro-input will be sanctioned and will not benefit from subsequent intervention.

“Our Extension Agents (EAs), will go round to inspect, monitor and supervise the utilisation of the agro-input redeemed across the senatorial zones,” Dr Ahmed said.

A 50 kg bag of NPK brand is being sold in the open market at N43,000 while the Urea brand sells for N40,000.

Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago accompanied by the Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jemila Ibrahim and the Emir of Minna, Dr. Umar Farouq Bahago, launched the sale last Wednesday under heavy rainfall during which he disclosed that the state was ready to feed itself and the nation and also export surplus agricultural products to boost the income of farmers.

Bago appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who he said assisted the state government with some tonnes of fertilizer.