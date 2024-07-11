  • Thursday, 11th July, 2024

Govs to Meet Virtually Tonight After Supreme Court Granted Financial Autonomy to LGs

Breaking | 25 mins ago

Chuks Okochq in Abuja

The 36 state governors will meet virtually tonight, hours after the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to the 774 local governments in the country.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Governor

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of  Kwara State disclosed that a meeting will hold Thursday night.

He did not give details of the virtual meeting of the governors, but merely said, ” we will be meeting to night.”

