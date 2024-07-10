Women Affairs Minister, ICPC, others Lament Rise of Sexual Harassment in Primary, Secondary Schools

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye; Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Aliyu, SAN; representatives of various institutions; and other stakeholders in the education sector have lamented the rise in incidents of sexual harassment in primary and secondary schools in the country.

They raised the concern on Tuesday in Abuja, at a one-day national stakeholders’ engagement on sexual harassment prevention.

The stakeholders observed that until there were heavy consequences for offenders, the menace would continue to be on the increase.

The event organised by ICPC, in collaboration with Gender Mobile Initiative, was aimed at ensuring that the Model Policy for Tertiary Institutions did not end up like many others that needed to be adequately implemented.

In a goodwill message, the minister sought concerted effort in curtailing sexual harassment in schools. She said sexual harassment was not related to tertiary institutions alone, but was also in primary and secondary schools, and it was often carried out by teachers and, sometimes, among pupils.

She disclosed that some of the measures being emplaced to discourage the act included the establishment of mobile courts for proper prosecution of alleged perpetrators.

Kennedy-Ohanenye stated that the ministry was also working in collaboration with hotel owners to deny access to under aged children in terms of lodging, and reporting of such attempts, to curb the sexual harassment problems.

On his part, the ICPC chairman stressed, “Only a consistent, persistent, focused, and united campaign can ensure that the challenge of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions was decisively addressed.”

Aliyu recalled that ICPC had a few years ago, in line with its commitment to addressing all forms of corruption, including abuse of office via sexual harassment, with the support of Ford Foundation, executed a project aimed at curbing this societal malaise.

He stated, “One of the expected outcomes of that project was the drafting of model anti-sexual harassment policies for various levels of educational institutions. It is sadly interesting to note that sexual harassment, though more notorious in tertiary institutions, is quite rampant in primary and secondary institutions, too.”

Aliyu disclosed that the commission, in the spirit of partnership, engaged Gender Mobile to draft a model policy for tertiary institutions, adding that the Federal Ministry of Education approved the policies of the primary and tertiary institutions.

The ICPC boss warned participants to always keep in mind that anyone, irrespective of status, designation, or gender, staff or student, could be a victim of sexual harassment, adding, “Likewise, anyone could be a perpetrator.”

Aliyu pointed out that the success of the initiative largely depended on the active participation and commitment of all stakeholders.

Equally speaking, Founder and Executive Director, Gender Mobile Initiative, Omowunmi Ogunrotimi, stated that the policy was a product of extensive community engagement.

According to Ogunrotimi, “We really look to moving this forward from here because we know in Nigeria, when policies are made, they do not automatically translate into implementation.

“That is why we have drawn from far and wide, over 25 Commissioners of Education to participate in this programme.

“From this point, we can start thinking about institutionalisation processes at national level, so that Commissioners of Education can embed this into their own state measures, to see that every higher institution in their state can be free from sexual harassment, especially from the prevention lens, and not the response lens.”