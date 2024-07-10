UniCloud Africa, Benue, Others to Build Multi-billion Naira Data Centre in Makurdi

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

UniCloud Africa Limited, Cedarview Communication Limited and other partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gamint Corporate Limited and the Benue Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC) to establish a disaster recovery site in Abuja for the upcoming state-of-the-art data centre in Makurdi, Benue State.

UniCloud Africa Limited is providing the needed in-country cloud infrastructure to BDIC to be hosted in the Data Centre in Makurdi and a disaster recovery site in Abuja to be provided by its partner, Africa Data Centres, a renowned pan African data centre operator with global data centre operations expertise represented by Dr. Krishnan Ranganath, the Regional Executive, West Africa.

Cedarview Communications Limited is committed to delivering the needed high availability network infrastructure, which will help to connect various local governments and other institutions in the state, while SIT Consulting will undertake the development of high-end and innovative software applications tailored to meet the unique needs of clients.

This initiative marks a significant leap forward in Benue’s digital transformation journey.

Through the MoU signed Tuesday in Abuja, UniCloud Africa Limited, a champion for in-country cloud solutions, will ensure the state’s data stays within Nigeria, even as the initiative is set to leverage the partnership between private sector players and the government.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Executive Director at UniCloud Africa Limited, Dr. Joy Smart Francis, urged other state governments to follow the lead of the Benue State Government and adopt similar initiatives to promote Nigeria’s digital economy pursuit.

The Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at UniCloud Africa, Mr. Chuck Umesh, was also present at the occasion.

Francis elaborated that upon completion, the project’s infrastructure will serve as the foundation of Benue State’s digital economy, as it will improve the state’s digital ecosystem efficiency, bolster government data security, and equip the state’s youths with new technical skills and job opportunities.

This large-scale project can be replicated across Nigeria. By adopting similar initiatives, other states can contribute to a national digitalization and data localization strategy, fostering job creation for young people.

According to the MoU, the project timeline is ambitious, with a targeted completion date of six months on the needed infrastructure side.

UniCloud Africa and other partners will provide comprehensive support, including technical expertise for construction and ongoing operations, robust data security networks, backup power systems and high-speed fibre optic connectivity for disaster recovery with a designated site in Abuja.

Furthermore, the partnership will invest in training programmes to equip Benue youths and BDIC staff with the necessary skills to manage the data centre effectively.

Commenting on behalf of the Benue State Government, the Deputy Governor of the state and Chairman of the BDIC Implementation Committee, Sam Ode, noted that the collaboration aligns perfectly with Governor Hyacinth Alia’s vision to develop the state’s ICT infrastructure and empower the state’s youth.

He said: “With this project, BDIC is taking a bold step towards transforming Benue into a digital hub. This initiative has the potential to unlock a brighter future for the state and its people, embracing the undeniable potential of the digital age.”

The firm, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that UniCloud Africa is Africa’s leading indigenous pan-African Cloud Platform and a leading provider on the continent that promotes 100% data localization, in line with local data protection regulations.

Revolutionizing the way businesses operate in Africa, the company said it aimed to provide secure, scalable and reliable cloud solutions that empower African organizations to thrive in the digital age.

The firm added that UniCloud is currently operating in Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana, and expected to go live in Kenya, Uganda, DRC and Tanzania later this year.

The statement further noted that Cedarview Communication Limited (CCL) is a rising force in the design, planning and implementation of innovative, technological solutions for the myriads of business and social challenges, providing exceptional service in the design and implementation of cost-effective solutions through strategic alliance with industry players that share the commitment to delivering such value.

It further explained that the SIT Consulting Limited is a premier software development company dedicated to delivering high-end, innovative applications tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.

“With a proven track record in custom software development, mobile application development and web application development, machine learning, and artificial intelligence; SIT Consulting Limited transforms complex challenges into seamless, user-friendly solutions,” the statement added.