Tinubu, Jonathan, Akpabio, Others Storm Port Harcourt Today for Niger Delta Summit

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu; former President Goodluck Jonathan; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; amongst other prominent dignitaries would unveil the Niger Delta stakeholders summit that will commence today, in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State.

Ogbuku, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, during a press conference, stated that Tinubu will be the special guest of honour, while former President Goodluck Jonathan would be chairman of the summit.

Also the Senate President, Akpabio is the Chief host, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, co-host, while governors from the nine states of the region, senators, House of Representatives members and other stakeholders would be in attendance.

He added “As you can see during the stakeholders’ summit, in the main programme, the chairman of the summit is going to be the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, the president is the special guest of honour, the president of the senate, being the highest political office holder in the region is the chief host.

“Then, you have the minister of the Niger Delta as co-host and other governors of the Niger Delta. So when you look at all these personalities even during the programme, the person to read the welcome address is the president of the senate who is the chief host.”

Speaking on the summit which is stipulated for three days, Ogbuku said is imperative for Niger Delta people to have a conversation on development issues.

Ogbuku, said the stakeholders’ summit, with the theme: “Renewed Hope for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta Region,” would provide a platform for new ideas and strategies to fast-track development in the region in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

“The summit will not just be a forum for a few individuals, but will involve major stakeholders, including members of the National Assembly, Ministers from the region, traditional rulers and the private sector experts to discuss the Niger Delta,” he added.

The NDDC boss stated that previous engagements with different groups were instrumental to maintaining peace in various communities, noting that development could not take place in a crisis-prone environment.

He added: “One of the cardinal policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration is stakeholders’ engagement and that is one area the NDDC is doing very well and we are getting good results.”

He stressed that such engagements would help the Commission implement projects that would ensure sustainable development of the Niger Delta region and address the aspirations and needs of the people of the region.

Ogbuku, disclosed that Tinubu had charged the Commission to complete and commission signature projects that would impact the lives of Niger Deltans.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer noted that rather than working at cross purposes, the summit would help the development partners in the region to harmonise their activities.

He noted that the Commission, as path of its rebirth and rewind policy, was “transiting from transaction to transformation” in the process of developing the Niger Delta region.