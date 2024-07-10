Tinubu Backs Pinnick’s FIFA Council Re-election Bid

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has strongly supported Nigeria’s bid for re-election into the FIFA Council.



Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a release issued on Tuesday, stated that the two-term President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick, was elected into the Council in March 2021 – the third Nigerian after the late Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu, is seeking re-election into the Council. President Tinubu is supporting the bid for Nigeria to retain its seat in the Council.

The FIFA Council is the principal decision-making organ of the organization in the intervals of the FIFA Congress.



The Council comprises 37 members elected by the FIFA Congress for a renewable term of four years.