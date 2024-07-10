Perfect’ Spain, Hit Euro 2024 Final as Yamal Becomes Youngest Scorer

Femi Solaja with agency report

Former champion, Spain, proved bookmakers right as they booked their place in the final of Euro 2024 with a 2-1 win against France in Munich yesterday evening. It was La Rojas’ sixth win in six matches of the tournament.

Lamine Yamal was the hero of the night with a stunning first-half equaliser to become the youngest scorer in the history of the tournament. The match also marked his last action as a 16-year-old lad as he turned 17 on Saturday.

Les Bleus went ahead early on the night, but their lead was quickly wiped out by a resurgent La Roja side who responded swiftly to turn the tie around.

Luis de la Fuente’s men will now take on either England or the Netherlands – who meet in Dortmund tonight in the other semi-final match for a epic final on Sunday at Berlin’s Olympiastadion for their chance at European glory.

France went ahead after nine minutes when Ousmane Dembele dribbled in off the right flank and found Kylian Mbappe on the opposite wing. Without his mask obscuring his vision, Mbappe delivered a picture-perfect cross for Randal Kolo Muani, who got on the wrong side of defender Aymeric Laporte and headed his side in front.

But France’s advantage lasted all but 12 minutes when it was wiped out by Lamine Yamal. Receiving the ball 25 yards out, the Spain winger tiptoed infield and let fly, looping an unstoppable strike over goalkeeper Mike Maignan to haul his side level. This strike made Yamal the youngest scorer in the history of the European Championships.

Soon after, Spain went in front through Dani Olmo, whose low strike cannoned in off of Jules Kounde after France failed to clear their lines in their box.

Didier Deschamps made several attacking substitutions early into the second half to try and turn the tide again, but his side could only muster up half-chances.

Spain’s progression to the final was confirmed at the end of five minutes of stoppage time, ending France’s hopes of a first European title in 24 years.