NAICOM Promotes Salami, Four Others Directors  

Ebere Nwoji

The Governing Board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has announced the approval of promotion of five staff of the organisation to Director grade level.

The approval disclosed by the commission to the media on Monday was made at the board’s meeting held on 21 June, 2024.

The commission in the statement gave the names of the promoted employees as

Mr. Ajibola Bankole who is now Director, Inspectorate, Mr. Ahmad Ibrahim Adamu – Director, Technology, Strategy & Research, Dr. Talmiz Usman – Director, Legal, Enforcement & Market Development, Mr. Kamaludeen Barde – Director, Finance & Accounts, Mr. Rasaaq Salami – Director, Human Resources & Administration.

The NAICOM statement also said the board also approved the updated organisational structure of the Commission to enhance its efficiency, effectiveness, and adaptability.

It said the restructuring ensured that the organisational structure aligns with the Commission’s strategic goals and objectives, aiding the executive management in achieving its mandate.

The new directorates are: Inspectorate; Supervision; Market Conduct & Complaint Bureau; Innovation and Regulation; Legal, Enforcement & Market Development; Human Resources & Administration; Finance & Accounts; and Technology, Strategy & Research