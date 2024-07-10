LSPWC Repairs 393 Roads in Six Months

Bennett Oghifo and Ayodeji Ake

The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) has fixed over 393 roads in various Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state in the first half of 2024.

This was made known recently by the Corporation’s General Manager (GM), Tokunbo Ajanaku, while speaking on some of the road maintenance and rehabilitation work of the agency.

The work was done through various approaches which include the use of Asphalt premix, interlocking paving stones and palliative interventions, in furtherance of the commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to ensuring that all roads in Lagos State are in motorable condition all year round.

According to the GM, the corporation has made frantic effort to take advantage of the dry days in the first and second quarter of 2024 by deploying its men to all the 20 Local Government and 27 Local Council Development Areas to carry out various forms of maintenance and rehabilitation operations on strategic roads with a view to moving into the inner roads in the coming weeks.

He said: “We were mindful of the prediction that the volume of rainfall in 2024 may surpass the previous year, this was why we stepped up our frequency and spread on Lagos roads in order to put most strategic roads in good condition before heavy rains become recurrent”

While reflecting on the half-year score card of the Corporation in 2024, the GM stated that a total of 393 roads have been worked on across the state at various degree of intervention ranging from total reconstruction to major rehabilitation, routine maintenance, palliative, as well as fixing of inner roads within public facilities.

While providing the statistics of work done, Ajanaku stated that “from January to June 2024, 15 roads being totally reconstructed across Local Governments in the state have reached various stages of completion

“Some of them are Eluku Street, Mosafejo in Agbowa-Ikosi, Epe Local Government area; Igbogbo-Baiyeku Road, Ikorodu; Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja GRA; Unity/Umunya/Osebaby Streets in Oshodi Local Government; Agunlejika Street, Ijesha, Surulere Local Government; and Akinola Sholanke Street, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government among others.”

Under major rehabilitation, the GM said that a total of 69 roads have been completed. Some of them are: Lawson Street, Lagos Island East LCDA; Femi Bamgbelu, Alimosho; Lawal Street, Alimosho; Ora Ekpen, Kosofe; Olohunlogbon, Kosofe; Selesi Street, Bariga LCDA; Fatiregun Street, Lagos Mainland; Aborisade Street, Surulere and Arigbanla Street, Agege.

Others are: Falilat Ajoke Saliu, Ikorodu; May Flower Road, Ikorodu; Ojora Street, Ajeromi Ifelodun; Idewu Street, Ajeromi Ifelodun; Ebun Oti Street, Ajeromi Ifelodun; Old Lagos Road, Badagry; Adewole Adesanya Street, Epe; Faramodi Ajoke, Kosofe; Oriwu Road, Ikorodu; Okesanya Ramp Down by Sura Shopping Complex, Lagos Island East LCDA and Agege Motor Road by Oshodi Under Bridge, Oshodi.

Meanwhile, 240 roads across the state were attended to under routine maintenance which typically entails fixing of pot-holes in an attempt to prevent them from degenerating into craters and major road defects while 62 roads were treated with palliative measures, using majorly boulders among other materials.

During inspection of work progress at the on-going reconstruction of the second Igbogbo-Baiyeku road being undertaken by his agency over the weekend, Ajanaku noted that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is deeply concerned about completion of the project in due course, adding that “The project would have reached a more advanced stage but for the impact of cost-push inflation and the heavy downpour witnessed in 2023.

While appealing to residents and road users in the area to bear with the Government as steps are being taken to ensure that the work is completed in earnest, he called on Lagosians to take ownership of road infrastructure by collaborating with the Lagos State Government in curbing habits that leads to road damage.